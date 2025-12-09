La Feria police: Man killed following officer-involved shooting was driving stolen vehicle

The man who died following a Nov. 27 shooting with police was driving a stolen vehicle when he struck a police unit, according to La Feria Police Chief Cesar Rene Diaz.

Police have yet to identify the victim.

As previously reported, the shooting happened on Nov. 27 at around 11:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Main Street.

On Tuesday, Diaz released more details of the shooting.

According to Diaz, police responded to the area following a report of a reckless driver of a Dodge Challenger that was found on a handicap parking spot of a Stripes convenience store.

The vehicle was later revealed to have been reported as stolen in Harlingen. The officer at the scene also confirmed the vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle in an earlier hit-and-run incident, Diaz said.

“The officer attempted to detain the subject… and a struggle ensued,” Diaz said in a news release. "The male managed to re-enter the vehicle…shifted the vehicle into reverse, dragging the officer several feet and striking the officer’s patrol unit.”

The officer discharged their weapon four times, striking the victim three times, Diaz said. The man died after being hospitalized.

The Texas Rangers continue investigating the shooting, and additional details are not being released at this time, Diaz said.