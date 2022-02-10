x

La Feria to hold free food distribution

Thursday, February 10 2022
By: Stefany Rosales

Fruits and vegetables will be distributed on Friday in La Feria.

The giveaway will run from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. or until supplies run out at the Cameron County Precinct 4 office on White Ranch Road.

Picture ID and proof of address is requested, but organizers say no one will be turned away.

