La Grulla city officials, contractors discuss water line breaks

There is growing frustration about recent water line breaks in La Grulla. People are being left without water for hours on end.

There have been 10 breaks in about a month.

A city commissioner described the most recent water break as one of the worst incidents they've had. Crews were working overnight to fix the pipes that were broken by contractors putting in fiber optic cables.

Between equipment, water loss and manpower, the constant breaks were getting costly for the city. That led to the city making the contractors pay for the damage.

"When they bust one of our city line, the city has to go in and fix it ourselves," Commissioner Andy Hernandez said. "My understanding is they weren't going to start working until they get all the bills paid up for what they have done."

The city wasn't able to give a dollar amount on damages as they are still being assessed.

The contractor says they're working with the city to be more aware of water lines in the area.