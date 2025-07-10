La Grulla dog continues to recover following animal cruelty investigation

A 2-year-old German Shepherd that was rescued as part of an animal cruelty investigation in La Grulla continues to recover.

One person was arrested in connection with the investigation, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

While his wounds are healing, Cane’s recovery has not been easy, according to Yaqui Animal Rescue.

Paulina Peña works with the rescue organization, and said Cane smelled “of literal death” when he was brought in.

“The level of neglect for Cane has — for everyone involved in Yaqui — been the worst case that we have ever seen,” Peña said.

According to the criminal complaint, Cane was found by a La Grulla police officer responding to a call of a dog “in poor condition” on July 2

Cane appeared “malnourished” and had “visible facial injuries” and an open wound on the right jaw that exposed the bone, with maggots and flies on the wound, the complaint said.

Alejandro Salinas was arrested on a charge of animal cruelty the following day, and has since bonded out.



Alejandro Salinas, photo courtesy of Starr County jail records

Yvonne Vera was the woman who reported Cane’s condition to police, and released a video about it that went viral on social media.

Vera said she got a call about the severely injured dog from a concerned neighbor.

“They told me they had concerns about the dog that smelled really awful, and the face seemed to be falling off,” Vera said. “I felt helpless because some people may not understand that dogs and animals do deserve respect and humanity."

Peña said she believes Cane was likely suffering for a long time.

When Cane first arrived at the Yaqui Animal Rescue on July 3, he didn’t eat for three days, Peña said.

Staff at the rescue said they weren't sure if he'd survive.

“He has shown all willingness to live,” Peña said.

Cane has liver and kidney issues that were likely caused by heartworm disease and malnutrition, Peña said, adding that his outlook is positive.

“He's gonna have the best care ever,” Peña said.