La Grulla Police Department launches crime victim's liaison program

The La Grulla Police Department launched their new crime victim’s liaison program.

As part of the program, crime victims will now be paired with an advocate who will walk them through their case and connect them with resources.

“It is intimidating to speak to an officer, so I would be the person they can speak to without feeling the pressure of law enforcement,” advocate Monica Martinez said.

The program is funded by federal grants.