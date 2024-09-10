x

La Grulla Police Department launches crime victim's liaison program

4 hours 18 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2024 Sep 9, 2024 September 09, 2024 11:19 PM September 09, 2024 in News - Local

The La Grulla Police Department launched their new crime victim’s liaison program.

As part of the program, crime victims will now be paired with an advocate who will walk them through their case and connect them with resources. 

“It is intimidating to speak to an officer, so I would be the person they can speak to without feeling the pressure of law enforcement,” advocate Monica Martinez said.

The program is funded by federal grants.

