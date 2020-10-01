La Joya, Juarez-Lincoln Choose to Not Play Football in 2020

LA JOYA - Despite La Joya ISD announcing the return of fall sports at the varsity level on Tuesday, two high schools in the district elected to not play football in 2020.

Representatives from both La Joya High School and Juarez-Lincoln High School informed the 31-6A District Executive Committee that they were not going to field football teams for the 2020 season. The reason given referred to the number of students and parents at the varsity level willing to participate.

Jurarez-Lincoln also withdrew participation in any fall sports, while La Joya High will still compete in volleyball and cross country.

Palmview High School competes in District 16-5A Division 1 and has not made a final decision as of Wednesday night. Sources close to the district say they are still evaulating the participation numbers in the varsity sports before coming to a final determination.