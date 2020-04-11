La Joya's Wi-Fi on Wheels program helping students without Internet access
Wi-Fi has become an educational necessity while schools continue online learning amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Stephanie Salinas is a mother of two who explains she admires the way her children in kindergarten and first grade are growing up without Wi-Fi.
Salinas admits not having Wi-Fi comes with its disadvantages, especially now with the classroom becoming more and more digital.
La Joya's Wi-Fi on Wheels has 28 buses, with each bus going to two designated locations in the area.
Once situated, the buses able to service 30-50 people from noon to 5 p.m.
La Joya Technology Director Clem Garza says in two weeks, they'll be adding 20 more buses in the hopes of servicing even more children.
For more information watch the video above.
