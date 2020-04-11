x

La Joya's Wi-Fi on Wheels program helping students without Internet access

8 hours 32 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 April 10, 2020 4:15 PM April 10, 2020 in News - Local
By: Tanvi Varma

Wi-Fi has become an educational necessity while schools continue online learning amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stephanie Salinas is a mother of two who explains she admires the way her children in kindergarten and first grade are growing up without Wi-Fi.
 
Salinas admits not having Wi-Fi comes with its disadvantages, especially now with the classroom becoming more and more digital.

La Joya's Wi-Fi on Wheels has 28 buses, with each bus going to two designated locations in the area.  

Once situated, the buses able to service 30-50 people from noon to 5 p.m.

La Joya Technology Director Clem Garza says in two weeks, they'll be adding 20 more buses in the hopes of servicing even more children.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days