La mascota de la semana
Alejandro García, representante de Palm Valley Animal Society, presenta a la mascota de la semana.
Ubicaciones del albergue:
2451 N Expressway 281, Edinburg, TX 78541
(956) 720-4563
2501 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 686-1141
Para conocer más acerca de la asociación de mascotas, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
