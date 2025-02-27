x

La mascota de la semana

2 hours 7 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, February 27 2025 Feb 27, 2025 February 27, 2025 2:15 PM February 27, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Alejandro García, representante de Palm Valley Animal Society, presenta a la mascota de la semana. 

Ubicaciones del albergue: 

2451 N Expressway 281, Edinburg, TX 78541

(956) 720-4563

2501 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539

(956) 686-1141

Para conocer más acerca de la asociación de mascotas, haz clic aquí.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.  

