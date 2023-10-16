x

La Voz del Valle: Los beneficios de practicar Jiu-Jitsu

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Voz del Valle, Art Castillo, de Anamoly Jiu-Jitsu, informa sobre las clases que ofrecen y los diferentes beneficios de practicar jiu-jitsu.

La academia está ubicada en La Feria y también ofrece programas para niños.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

