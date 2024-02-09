La Voz del Valle: STC ofrece nuevo programa de artes culinarios
En La Voz del Valle, una chef con South Texas College (STC) informa sobre unas clases del programa de artes culinarios que van a ofrecer para el día de San Valentín.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
Sports Video
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers Sign to Play College Football
-
PSJA North Quartet Officially Sign to UTRGV Football
-
Maddison Surita Signs Letter of Intent to UT-Austin