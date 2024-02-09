x

La Voz del Valle: STC ofrece nuevo programa de artes culinarios

54 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, February 09 2024 Feb 9, 2024 February 09, 2024 3:59 PM February 09, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

En La Voz del Valle, una chef con South Texas College (STC) informa sobre unas clases del programa de artes culinarios que van a ofrecer para el día de San Valentín. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days