Lack of resources leaves Valley homeless in disadvantage amid pandemic

MCALLEN – It’s no surprise the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting some more than others. The homeless in the Rio Grande Valley are facing at difficult time finding resources to keep them on their feet.

Recent regulations issued have limited the number of people shelters can take in, where many people living in poverty would receive a meal.

Some local nonprofits have also put its operations on-hold for health safety reasons.

Watch the video above for the full story.