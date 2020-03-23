Lack of resources leaves Valley homeless in disadvantage amid pandemic
MCALLEN – It’s no surprise the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting some more than others. The homeless in the Rio Grande Valley are facing at difficult time finding resources to keep them on their feet.
Recent regulations issued have limited the number of people shelters can take in, where many people living in poverty would receive a meal.
Some local nonprofits have also put its operations on-hold for health safety reasons.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Certain crimes committed during crisis will increase in penalty
-
Starr County COVID-19 drive-thru testing site extends operations 30 more days
-
Small businesses impacted by COVID-19 regulations eligible for federal loan
-
Cameron County issues shelter-in-place order
-
Essential services: Who can travel to/from work during Hidalgo County curfew?