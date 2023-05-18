Laguna Heights family working to repair home after deadly tornado damages it
Several families in Laguna Heights said they’re dealing with the damage done in their community following a deadly tornado.
Francisco Silva, 20, debris from a nearby warehouse hit the home he and his six family members share.
The damaged area was an addition to the home they wanted to expand. As his family began the process to clean up, Silva said they were told they had to leave.
“[They] came by and told us at first cause there was a gas leak and they evacuated us,” Silva recalled. “And then they told us that we could come back because they found a leak already, and turned off the gas system."
By 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the family was allowed back home where they've been cleaning up the debris since.
Another Laguna Heights man said Saturday’s storm was the worst s he's ever experienced in the 40 years he’s lived here.
