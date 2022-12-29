L&F Distributors offering discount on Uber rides during New Year's weekend
Those planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve with alcohol should plan to get home safely, and L&F Distributors and Uber are partnering up to do just that.
L&F Distributors is offering a voucher for $10 off your Uber ride through Sunday, Jan. 1.
To claim it, click here.
