'Large amounts' of alcohol found after minor hospitalized in McAllen, 2 in custody
The McAllen Police Department is investigating after a minor was hospitalized on Saturday, leading to a father and son being placed in custody on charges of purchasing and giving alcohol to a minor, according to the McAllen Police Department.
McAllen police spokesman Sgt. John Saenz identified the suspects as 51-year-old Jaime Islas and his juvenile son. A news release said both individuals are suspected of providing "access of alcoholic drinks to minors at a residence, including the victim."
Jail records show Islas remains in custody Monday on a $30,000 bond.
Saenz said the arrests are related to an incident that happened at a residence on Saturday at the 4700 block of North Bentsen Road at around 11:39 p.m. after police got a call that a “victim fell.”
Officers at the scene observed "large amounts of various alcoholic beverages" at the scene, according to a news release.
The unnamed victim was taken to a hospital and remains hospitalized as of Monday morning, Saenz said, adding that police will soon release additional details.
This is a developing story, check back for updates
