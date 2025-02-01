Large crowd gathers in McAllen to protest for immigrants rights

Large crowds of people took to the streets in McAllen to protest for immigrants rights.

The crowd gathered on the corner of South 10th Street and Expressway 83 on Saturday to protest against the Trump Administration's immigration policies.

One protester said he wants to show support to all family members who are undocumented.

Protesters are hoping the demonstration will catch the attention of local lawmakers to help make a difference at the national level.

Watch the video above for the full story.