Large crowds of spring breakers return to South Padre Island

South Padre Island is typically a spring break hotspot. Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the week was a big one for SPI business owners, but this year, they're also dealing with high fuel prices and inflation.

Chad Hart, founder of Inertia Tours, says he's seeing a big increase in bookings compared to last year.

"Our numbers aren't as good as four years ago, but they're better than three years ago," Hart said. "So that's a positive sign. The student market is coming back to South Padre Island."

Hart, who sets up packages for students by finding them places to stay during their travels, says many of the students he works with booked their trips between seven months to a year in advance.

"Our Texas week numbers are very good," Hart says. "All the condos down here are pretty much sold out."

Still, some SPI business owners say they expected more business this year.

"We expect it to be higher," Holiday Inn Beach Resort General Manager Rene Valdez said. "Looking at the numbers from last year and me being on the island for so many years, the numbers are usually a bit higher."

Valdez says they're at 74% occupancy, but hopes to see more people once the weather gets better.