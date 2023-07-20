Lasara ISD coach facing charges of soliciting a minor online in Houston

A 46-year-old coach with the Lasara Independent School District was arrested Thursday on charges of online solicitation of a minor, according to authorities in Harris County.

Miguel Angel Carlos was arrested in Harlingen after spending several months having online conversations with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl, according to a social media post from the office of Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

“PCT 1 says the defendant was actually talking with one of our undercover officers and was making plans to meet up with the minor in Houston,” the post stated.

The post identified Carlos as the girls basketball and track coach for the entire district. As of Thursday afternoon, Carlos was not listed in the district’s employee directory.

District superintendent Alejos Salazar declined to comment on Carlos’ arrest and employment status, citing personnel issues.

Read Salazar's full statement below:

"Please be advised that our school district has been informed of the arrest of one of our own employees. Please be advised that the arrest did not involve any Lasara ISD students, nor did it take place in our community. I cannot comment any further as this is a personnel matter and an ongoing investigation."

Bond for Carlos was set at $500,000. Detectives are working to bring him back to Houston, the post stated.