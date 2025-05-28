Latest Starship launch attracts large crowd watching from South Padre Island

On Tuesday, SpaceX held the ninth launch of their Starship rocket from their location near Starbase.

Starship launches continue being something everyone who comes out to South Padre Island can get excited about.

Eyes young and old from all over the world were mesmerized when the rocket launched.

WATCH THE LAUNCH HERE

“This is like history, and I’m getting old enough, I need to see all the history I can see,” first-time launch viewer Linda Daniels said.

Jose Alberto Herrera came with his friends from Monterrey, Mexico, to see the launch.

“We come to the island a lot, and we decided to come and actually see the launch,” Herrera said.

The crowd never took their eyes off the Starship, even several minutes after it disappeared.

RELATED STORY: Starship’s 9th launch test ends with rocket falling apart

“At my age, I've seen other launches — not in person but on TV,” Daniels said. “To see one in person... I never thought they would come this far."

SpaceX has not yet said when the next launch will be, but company CEO Elon Musk said we will see more frequent launches.

Fans from the across the Rio Grande Valley and beyond will be back to see the Starship launch.

Watch the video above for the full story.