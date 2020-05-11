Law Enforcement Increases Patrols Across the Valley for Holidays

BROWNSVILLE – Authorities in Cameron County are teaming up to deliver an important holiday message. They hope to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

The message from District Attorney Luis Saenz was clear: if you drink and drive, you go to jail or worse. He’s stressing people to take proper steps before they hit the road.

“If you're going to go to a party, plan ahead to stay there at the party with the host. Plan ahead to get an Uber, a Lyft or a driver. I'm not pitching for anyone in particular, but have a designated driver to get home,” said Saenz.

In 2018, Brownsville police say they saw a significant number of drunk driving arrests in the months of November and December; 82 for the two months combined. Plus another 37 arrests in January of this year.

Law enforcement has added patrols and additional assistance.

