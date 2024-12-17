x

Lawmakers vote to rename Brownsville post office after local veteran

December 17, 2024

A Brownsville post office is a step closer to getting a new name.

House lawmakers voted on Monday to rename the post office on East Los Ebanos Boulevard, after a local soldier who was killed in action in Afghanistan. First Lieutenant Andres Zermeno died in 2011.

The bill will go to the senate for final approval.

