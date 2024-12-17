Lawmakers vote to rename Brownsville post office after local veteran
A Brownsville post office is a step closer to getting a new name.
House lawmakers voted on Monday to rename the post office on East Los Ebanos Boulevard, after a local soldier who was killed in action in Afghanistan. First Lieutenant Andres Zermeno died in 2011.
The bill will go to the senate for final approval.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen woman spreads holiday cheer with free Santa photos
-
Mercedes police, fire departments surprise girl battling cancer with Christmas gifts
-
Lawmakers vote to rename Brownsville post office after local veteran
-
Former Gulf cartel leader sent back to Mexico to face drug charges
-
Rio Grande City Grulla ISD school board name superintendent lone finalist