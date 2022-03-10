Lawsuit filed after Willacy County inmate dies in police custody

The family of a man who died just hours after his arrest in Willacy County is taking legal action.

John Ray Zamora was found unresponsive at the Willacy County jail last month. He was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Zamora’s family filed a lawsuit Thursday against the city of Lyford and its police department, Willacy County and its sheriff’s department.

A news release from attorney Israel Garcia Perez said Zamora was arrested for public intoxication at his mother’s house. The 33-year-old requested medical assistance at the jail but was denied, the release stated.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.