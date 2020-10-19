Leaders of Texas 6A rankings unchanged with 3 of top 5 idle

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (4-0) W: Manvel, 49-14 1

2 Duncanville (1-1) Idle 2

3 Katy (3-0) Idle 3

4 Austin Westlake (4-0) W: San Marcos, 56-0 4

5 Allen (2-0) Idle 5

6 De Soto (2-0) W: Trinity Christian Cedar Hill, 62-29 6

7 Lake Travis (3-0) W: Buda Hays, 70-35 7

8 Cy-Fair (4-0) W: Cypress Creek, 41-7 9

9 Denton Guyer (2-1) Idle 10

10 Cedar Hill (2-0) W: Aledo, 27-17 11

11 Cypress Bridgeland (4-0) W: Cypress Woods, 35-28 14

12 Alvin Shadow Creek (0-2) Idle 15

13 Humble Atascocita (0-1) Idle 16

14 Katy Tompkins (3-0) Idle 17

15 Prosper (2-0) Idle 19

16 Lewisville Marcus (3-0) Idle 22

17 SA Northside Brandeis (3-0) W: SA Northside Clark, 39-6 21

18 Arlington Martin (3-1) W: Arlington, 52-21 25

19 Spring (3-0) W: Spring Westfield, 27-23 NR

20 Pearland Dawson(4-0) W: Pearland, 17-6 NR

21 Katy Taylor (4-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 49-31 23

22 Spring Westfield (2-1) L: Spring, 27-23 8

23 Rockwall (3-1) L: Dallas Highland Park, 46-18 12

24 Southlake Carroll (1-1) Idle 13

25 Cypress Ranch (2-1) Idle NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank

1 Denton Ryan (3-0) W: Denton, 41-0 1

2 Dallas Highland Park (2-0) W: Rockwall, 46-18 2

3 Lancaster (2-0) W: Carrollton Smith, 82-6 3

4 Richmond Foster (2-0) W: Rosenberg Terry, 51-14 4

5 Cedar Park (4-0) W: Pflugerville Hendrickson, 66-28 6

6 Manvel (2-1) L: Galena Park North Shore, 49-14 5

7 Longview (3-1) W: Beaumont West Brook, 51-28 7

8 Lubbock Coronado (4-0) W: WF Rider, 51-13 8

9 Frisco Lone Star (1-2) Idle 9

10 CC Veterans Memorial (4-0) W: Gregory-Portland, 45-13 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank

1 Ennis (2-0) Idle 1

2 Aledo (2-1) L: Cedar Hill, 27-17 2

3 College Station A&M Consolidated (4-0) W: Willis, 21-0 3

4 Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) W: Houston Northside, 60-0 5

5 Frisco (3-0) Idle 6

6 Mansfield Timberview (3-0) W: Cleburne, 27-18 7

7 Texarkana Texas (3-0) Idle 8

8 WF Rider (3-1) L: Lubbock Coronado, 51-13 4

9 Lubbock Cooper (3-1) W: Lubbock Monterey, 49-8 9

10 Liberty Hill (4-0) W: Austin Travis, 86-0 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank

1 Argyle (7-0) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 77-7 1

2 Lampasas (5-0) W: Burnet, 45-7 2

3 Waco La Vega (5-1) Idle 3

4 Port Lavaca Calhoun (6-1) W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 42-13 4

5 CC Calallen (5-2) W: CC Miller, 34-27 5

6 Canyon (6-0) Idle 6

7 Melissa (6-1) W: Anna, 50-14 7

8 Springtown (7-1) W: WF Hirschi, 41-22 8

9 El Campo (5-1) W: Freeport Brazosport, 35-14 9

10 Paris (5-3) W: Terrell, 32-10 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank

1 Carthage (5-0) W: Jasper, 35-18 1

2 West Orange-Stark (5-0) W: Orangefield, 51-7 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-2) W: Paris North Lamar, 56-0 3

4 Jasper (5-1) L: Carthage, 35-18 4

5 Gilmer (6-1) W: Pittsburg, 41-6 7

6 Salado (7-1) W: China Spring, 28-14 10

7 Wimberley (7-1) W: Austin Eastside Memorial, forfeit 9

8 China Spring (6-1) L: Salado, 28-14 6

9 Caddo Mills (6-0) W: Farmersville, 70-14 NR

10 Glen Rose (7-0) W: Hillsboro, 40-0 NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank

1 Brock (7-0) W: Ponder, 56-19 1

2 Grandview (7-0) W: West, 58-14 2

3 Shallowater (6-0) W: Denver City, 44-41 5

4 Malakoff (4-2) Idle 4

5 Mount Vernon (7-0) W: Bonham, forfeit 7

6 Pottsboro (5-2) L: Mineola, 57-49 (OT) 3

7 Tuscola Jim Ned (5-1) W: Wall, 28-8 10

8 Llano (7-0) W: Lago Vista, 44-27 8

9 Columbus (6-1) W: Yoakum, 35-14 NR

10 Gladewater (6-2) W: Jefferson, 51-13 NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank

1 Canadian (5-1) W: Dimmitt, 78-0 1

2 Gunter (6-1) Idle 2

3 Poth (7-0) W: Nixon-Smiley, 54-2 4

4 Daingerfield (6-1) W: Redwater, 35-10 3

5 East Bernard (7-1) W: Altair Rice, 20-0 5

6 Spearman (6-1) W: Amarillo Highland Park, forfeit 6

7 Franklin (5-2) W: Florence, 63-6 7

8 Idalou (5-0) W: Abernathy, 42-14 9

9 Childress (6-1) W: Friona, 50-26 10

10 Waskom (6-0) W: Queen City, 56-7 NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank

1 Shiner (7-0) W: Ganado, 57-0 1

2 Refugio (7-0) W: Kenedy, 34-0 2

3 Post (7-0) W: New Deal, 39-0 3

4 Lindsay (8-0) W: Alvord, 35-7 4

5 Joaquin (7-0) W: Saratoga West Hardin, 46-0 5

6 San Saba (5-1) W: Winters, 49-0 6

7 Crawford (7-0) W: Rio Vista, 47-0 7

8 Timpson (8-0) W: San Augustine, 56-14 8

9 Cisco (4-3) W: De Leon, 48-6 10

10 Normangee (7-0) W: Grapeland, 64-22 NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank

1 Mart (7-0) W: Hubbard, 77-0 1

2 Hamlin (7-0) W: Roscoe, 49-13 2

3 Wellington (7-0) W: Memphis, 52-16 3

4 Windthorst (6-1) W: Muenster, 18-7 4

5 Wheeler (6-1) W: Shamrock, 39-16 6

6 Albany (6-1) W: Ranger, 61-0 7

7 McCamey (5-1) W: Wink, 38-33 NR

8 Christoval (6-1) W: Menard, 66-0 8

9 Falls City (5-2) W: Runge, 56-20 9

10 Vega (5-2) Idle 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank

1 Westbrook (7-0) Idle 1

2 Sterling City (7-0) Idle 2

3 Gail Borden County (5-2) W: Meadow, 61-8 3

4 Rankin (6-1) W: Lubbock Home School, 64-0 4

5 May (7-1) W: Santa Anna, 51-0 5

6 Happy (6-1) W: White Deer, 59-44 6

7 Leakey (6-1) W: Medina, 56-6 8

8 Knox City (4-2) W: Crowell, 55-8 9

9 Gilmer Union Hill (7-0) W: Leverett’s Chapel, 46-30 7

10 Turkey Valley (6-0) W: Claude, 69-12 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank

1 Balmorhea (4-1) Idle 1

2 Richland Springs (6-0) W: Cherokee, 84-81 2

3 Matador Motley County (6-1) W: Afton Patton Springs, 48-0 3

4 Calvert (5-2) W: Bryan Christian Homeschool 4

5 Jayton (6-1) W: Garden City, 61-15 5

6 Groom (6-1) Idle 6

7 Klondike (7-0) W: Amarillo San Jacinto, 78-30 7

8 Anton (8-0) W: Cotton Center, 70-6 8

9 Ladonia Fannindel (6-0) Idle NR

10 Follett (7-0) Idle 10

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-0) W: Plano Prestonwood, 55-14 1

2 FW Nolan (3-0) W: FW All Saints, 41-27 2

3 Plano John Paul II (1-1) Idle 4

4 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (4-3) L: De Soto, 62-29 3

5 SA Cornerstone (5-1) W: Round Rock, 35-31 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prev rank

1 Austin Veritas (3-0) W: Marble Falls Faith, 44-30 1

2 Fredericksburg Heritage (2-1) Idle 2

3 New Braunfels Christian (3-1) W: SA St. Mary’s Hall, 52-6 3

4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (6-1) W: Austin Royals, 86-71 5

5 Dallas Lakehill (1-0) Idle 4

