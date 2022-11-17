Legal experts react to Gov. Abbott declaring an 'invasion' at the border

Gov. Greg Abbott says too many foreigners are crossing the river between ports, and there's no way to know who they all are, but critics say the governor is playing politics.

US immigration officials continue to release migrants into downtown Brownsville.

A new record number with more than 230,000 migrants caught in the latest border encouragers for the month of October.

The numbers are up by more than a percent compared to September.

On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott said in a letter to president Biden that the president needs to "enforce federal immigration laws and protect the states against invasion."

