Licensed therapist discusses how to cope with ongoing Israel-Palestinian war

The violence in Israel and Gaza is more than 74 hundred miles away from the Rio Grande Valley, but its effects are being felt in the local Jewish community.

It can all feel overwhelming, according to licensed therapist Jody Baumstein with the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Strong4Life clinic.

RELATED STORY: Valley rabbi, local Palestinian groups react to violence in Israel

“You might have a personal connection to it, you might be experiencing some triggers from something in your past,” Baumstein said. “So it's really important just to be aware of what you're feeling and let go of any shame or judgement around that."

Baumstein said children can be especially overwhelmed by any exposure to the violence associated with the Israel-Palestinian War.

There’s no need to talk about it with young children who haven't been exposed to accounts of the violence, Baumstein said.

READ MORE: South Texas residents among those stuck in Israel during Israel-Palestinian war

However, parents should be proactive with older kids who've heard about or seen violent things about the war, Baumstein said.

“Kids don't need a script, they need you to be in it with them and let them know that they're not alone in it,” Baumstein said.

Watch the video above for the full story.