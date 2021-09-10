LIST: Sandbag distribution locations in the Rio Grande Valley

Photo credit: Ed Clemente / MGN MGN Image

Editor's note: This article was last updated Friday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are announcing sandbag distribution events ahead of showers and storms expected this weekend and next week. If you don't see your city on this list, check your city's Facebook page or website.

FOLLOW KRGV WEATHER ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE KRGV WEATHER APP.

Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County Precinct 1:

Where: Precinct 1 Operations Facility located at Sunrise Hill Park at 5320 Mile 11 N in Mercedes

When: Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Requirements: Residents are encouraged to bring a shovel. Limit of 6 sandbags per vehicle. For more information, call 956-292-7765.

City of Mission:

Where: Lions Park- 1500 Kika De La Garza Loop

When: Friday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., weather permitting.

Requirements: Residents must provide a utility bill or photo ID and are asked to bring their own shovels. Limit of 6 bags per residents and 10 sandbags per business.

City of Palmview: