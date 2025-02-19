LIST: Warming shelters open in the Valley during Arctic front

Warming shelters have opened in the Rio Grande Valley due to inclement weather.

A strong cold front made its way into the Valley overnight, with temperatures to be in the 40s for the next few days.

Below are the warming shelters currently open in the Valley:

CAMERON COUNTY

Brownsville



Brownsville Sports Park

- 1000 Sports Park Boulevard

- Opens on Wednesday at 3 p.m. through Thursday at 12 p.m.

The Good Neighbor Settlement House

- 1254 East Tyler Street

-Opens on Wednesday at 12 p.m. through Thursday at 12 p.m.

- Residents on prescription medications are reminded to bring their medicines with them.

HIDALGO COUNTY

McAllen

The Salvation Army of McAllen

- 1600 North 23rd Street

- The shelter is open every day and will extend their hours from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. They have over 60 beds available and also three family rooms available for whoever needs it. It is on a first come, first served basis. You must bring ID and families must present birth certificates.

- Hot meals will also be provided.

WILLACY COUNTY

Raymondville

Raymondville Community Center

- 523 West Hidalgo Avenue

- The center will be open 24 hours beginning Wednesday at 2 p.m., continuously through Saturday at noon.

- Everyone must register at the Raymondville Police Department prior to entering the center. Please bring all necessary medication, blankets, food and pillows.

The list will be updated throughout.