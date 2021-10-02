Local DAs discuss Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Friday marked the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, bringing awareness to a problem that affects many Valley families.

According to Cameron County DA Luis Saenz, domestic violence is an ongoing cycle as victims of domestic violence ultimately deciding not to follow through with their case, which can lead to even more violence -

Saenz said it’s been even worse during the pandemic - especially when people were forced to stay in their homes - leaving victims at even more of a risk with nowhere to go.

A Cameron County prosecutor said there were 700 reported cases of domestic violence last year - but believes the number is actually much higher.

In Hidalgo County, officials also announced the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"We want to make sure that we remind the public and our citizens that there are resources out there that could help them in their relationships that they're in and save their lives as well,” Hidalgo County DA Ricardo Rodriguez said.

Those who are victims of domestic violence, or know someone who is, can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.