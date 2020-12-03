Local doctor explains how Remdesivir works against COVID-19

Two prominent figures in the Rio Grande Valley were hospitalized due to COVID-19, and were successfully treated with Remdesivir in combination with other drugs.

Attorney J. Gonzalez and Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra were both treated with Remesivir after being hospitalized and are now recovered from the virus.

With the COVID-19 vaccines underway, the first COVID-19 treatment Remdesivir could be a solution for those dealing with the virus.

"it's not perfect, probably doesn't work for everyone, but I can tell you, if I had COVID I would certainly welcome the opportunity to use it," Dr. Michael Dobbs, a UTRGV chief medical officer said.

Remdesivir is available at most hospitals here in the Rio Grande Valley, but it's worth noting that a five-day course can run you up to, $3120.

