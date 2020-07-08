Local doctor offers advice on how to care for loved ones recovering from COVID-19 at home

Coronavirus cases in the Rio Grande Valley are on the rise. Those who test positive or may be waiting on test results might normally live with their family and have no other means of staying in a different place.

Dr. Robert Martinez, chief physician executive at DHR Health, says those caring for their loved ones need to be very careful to make there is no cross contamination — to reduce the risk of getting infection themselves.

It’s the family’s responsibility to designate a room for just the one infected or possibly infected.

Dr. Martinez advises people to wear masks when in close contact and possibly wear gloves and disinfect commonly-touched items, such as door knobs and mobile devices. He also says to make sure they’re eating and to keep pets away.

Watch the video above for the full report.