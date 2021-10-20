Local gun expert recommends safety tools after boy's accidental death in Elsa

Experts in the local gun industry are speaking out about gun safety after police say a boy fatally shot himself in Elsa.

Investigators believe 3-year-old Troy Blue Dueñes accidentally fatally shot himself after finding a family member’s gun on Monday.

Elsa police say an autopsy confirmed that Dueñes' single gunshot wound to the chest is consistent with being self-inflicted, according to a news release from the Elsa Police Department.

“To hear this happen is very difficult for people in our industry, because it’s the number one thing we try to avoid” said Brian Guerra, owner of Lone Star Guns.

"I don't want to point fingers, but I can say as a professional in the gun industry, making sure neglect is never part of our industry is essential," Guerra continued.

Guerra says simple items like a cabled gun lock block the chamber from closing, rendering firearms of all sizes useless. As a result, accidental discharges could be prevented.

"Do not rely on the gun’s safety to keep your gun safe from your family," Guerra said. "You need to rely on safe practices and safe storages."

According to the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, their index of unintentional shootings by children across the U.S. in 2021 sits at 284. The state of Texas experienced 24 of those, 11 of which led to death.

Elsa police called the incident tragic, reaffirming that the education of proper storage and handling of firearms is essential.

Guerra adds that proper education for gun-owners is a necessity, adding that the use of lockboxes and cabled locks are tools that can save lives.

"They're a matter of life and death a lot of times," Guerra said.