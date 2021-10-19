Elsa boy's accidental death turns attention to gun safety

Gun safety is in the spotlight following the accidental shooting death of a 3-year-old boy from Elsa.

Authorities said the boy found a loaded and unsecured gun inside the bedroom of an adult family member and accidentally shot himself in the chest.

The Elsa Police Department is urging gun owners to keep weapons out of the reach of children, adding that there are many tools available to prevent the accidental discharge of a gun.

The Texas Department of Public Safety recommends following these three steps to safely store firearms:

1. Store firearms unloaded and secured using a trigger lock, gun case, gun safe, etc.



2. Safely store and lock up ammunition



3. Restrict the access to the weapon— keep the firearm away from others





For more information on safely storing firearms, visit www.safegunstoragetexas.com.