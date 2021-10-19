3-year-old boy accidentally fatally shoots himself after finding family member’s gun, Elsa police say

Police believe a 3-year-old boy accidentally fatally shot himself after finding an unsecured and loaded gun in a family member’s bedroom, according to a news release from the Elsa Police Department

The boy has been identified as 3-year-old Troy Blue Dueñes.

Police responded to the 200 block of Begonia Street Monday afternoon and found Dueñes had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had found an unsecured and loaded firearm in a bedroom belonging to an adult family member, and evidence at the scene [led] investigators to believe that the child may have accidentally shot himself. An autopsy confirmed that the wound was consistent with being self-inflicted.”

Dueñes was taken to DHR hospital in Edinburg, where he died from his injuries.

Elsa police are reminding the public about the importance of gun safety, saying education on properly handling, storing and securing weapons are essential for keeping yourself and loved ones safe.

The case remains under investigation.