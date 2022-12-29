Local pharmacies face shortage of cold and flu medicine

Local pharmacies are struggling to keep up with the demand for cold and flu medication.

“This is the worst we've seen any kind of shortages,” pharmacist Andrew Zamarotogi of Harlingen’s Care RX Pharmacy said. “It's not just one specific medication or one type of medication, it's across the board.”

It’s a problem that’s also affected Harlingen resident Martha Sanchez. She and her nieces and nephews are under the weather as COVID-19, the flue and RSV continue to spread amongst the community — leaving pharmacy shelves bare.

“I've come here, I've gone to CVS, Walgreens, and they're all out,” Sanchez said. “It's been a while since we've been trying to get [medicine] for the kids."

Care RX Pharmacy is trying to keep up with the demand

“All these shelves are generally 100% filled; these top four shelves are all I have,” Zamarotogi said. “And I haven't been able to order anything else."

Zamarotogi said Care RX have also been wiped out of Tamiflu and Tylenol. They've been dealing with shortage issues for over three months due to this year’s strong flu season.

The same issue is happening at Escobedo's Pharmacy in Brownsville. Pharmacist Joseph Escobedo said the rise in infections and panic buying are to blame for empty shelves of medications such as amoxicillin, Tylenol and ibuprofen.

Escobedo and Zamarotogi are looking for other suppliers, but are limited in the amount of medicine they can order.

“I actually have to adjust the dose,” Escobedo said. “I jump into a strength from 200,125, or 500, whatever, or to even the last resort we can compound the medication."

Until their stock is replenished, both pharmacists will continue to find ways to combat the problem.

“We have to be optimistic, I think it's going to get better,” Escobedo said.