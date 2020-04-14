Local power company offer helpful tips to keep bills low during stay-at-home orders
WESLACO – Staying at home hopefully means keeping the virus out, but keeping the light on could be costing Rio Grande Valley residents more.
A local electric company says it’s common for those bills to pile up during pandemics, natural disasters or other instances where more people stay home.
Luis Reyes, with Magic Valley Electric-Coop, says about 40% to 50% of energy consumption comes from an air conditioning unit.
A good tip is adjusting the temperature to a slightly higher setting when possibly or installing a smart thermostat.
For customers facing hardship and are unable to make a payment, resources are available through electric companies at this time to set up payment arrangements.
Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency
956-383-6240
Cameron County
Community Action Corporation of South Texas
956-423-1100 and 956-435-0379
Watch the video above for the full report.
