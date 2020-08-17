Los Angeles plays Dallas to begin playoffs

By The

Associated Press



Dallas Mavericks (43-32, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (49-23, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Clippers -6; over/under is 230.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Los Angeles and Dallas meet to begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks to open the Western Conference first round. Los Angeles went 3-0 against Dallas during the regular season.

The Clippers are 32-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has an 8-3 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 27-20 in conference matchups. Dallas averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 18-10 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers scoring 27.1 points per game, and is averaging 7.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Paul George is averaging 19.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.8 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 15.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 45.6% shooting.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 120.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123 points on 48.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Landry Shamet: day to day (foot), Patrick Beverley: day to day (calf), Montrezl Harrell: day to day (personal).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (heel), Courtney Lee: out (calf).

