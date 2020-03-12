Los Fresnos CISD suspends all high school and middle school athletic events
Amid concerns about COVID-19 — the novel coronavirus that is now a global pandemic — the Los Fresnos school district suspended high school and middle school athletic events Thursday.
The Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District announced Thursday that "out of an abundance of caution" the district would suspend all high school and middle school athletic events.
"Athletic events that have been suspended include baseball, softball, track, golf, tennis and powerlifting," according to a statement released by the district. "Scheduled practices will continue."
The district also postponed all field trips until further notice.
