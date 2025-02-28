Los Fresnos CISD taking preventative efforts against measles

There are still no confirmed cases of the measles in the Rio Grande Valley, but one school district is taking preventative efforts against the disease.

Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District has crews sanitizing classrooms and buses multiple times a day, and the district is also buying extra machines to disinfect rooms.

This is just a precaution the district is taking, despite no known cases of the measles have been reported in the Valley.

The school district says plans are in place if a student does show symptoms of the disease.

"They'll definitely send them to the nurse and the nurse will follow through with a referral to a physician, just to make sure on the safe side," Los Fresnos CISD Health Services Coordinator Diana Davis said.

The district says they're meeting with nurses, principals and teachers about what symptoms to lookout for.

Those symptoms include high fever, rash and Koplik spots, those are small, white or bluish-white spots inside the mouth.