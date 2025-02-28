Los Fresnos CISD taking preventative efforts against measles
There are still no confirmed cases of the measles in the Rio Grande Valley, but one school district is taking preventative efforts against the disease.
Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District has crews sanitizing classrooms and buses multiple times a day, and the district is also buying extra machines to disinfect rooms.
This is just a precaution the district is taking, despite no known cases of the measles have been reported in the Valley.
The school district says plans are in place if a student does show symptoms of the disease.
"They'll definitely send them to the nurse and the nurse will follow through with a referral to a physician, just to make sure on the safe side," Los Fresnos CISD Health Services Coordinator Diana Davis said.
The district says they're meeting with nurses, principals and teachers about what symptoms to lookout for.
Those symptoms include high fever, rash and Koplik spots, those are small, white or bluish-white spots inside the mouth.
More News
News Video
-
Los Fresnos CISD taking preventative efforts against measles
-
Cameron County Sheriff: Ex-jailer charged after fighting with inmate
-
District officials break ground on new classroom wing at Donna North High...
-
Brownsville Fire Department has safety measures in place for Charro Days
-
FAA gives SpaceX green light for upcoming Boca Chica launch despite open...
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North & Edinburg High head football coaches reassigned
-
Harvest Christian girls basketball completes three-peat as TAPPS state champs
-
UTRGV falls just short of huge upset victory over undefeated Southeastern
-
Raymondville's Matthew Jimenez signs with Texas Lutheran
-
Weslaco & Edinburg baseball pick up wins on Day 1 of Mid...