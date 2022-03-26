x

Los Fresnos Girls Powerlifting wins 7th straight state title

1 day 10 hours 9 minutes ago Thursday, March 24 2022 Mar 24, 2022 March 24, 2022 9:46 PM March 24, 2022 in Sports

LOS FRESNOS, Texas -- The Los Fresnos girls powerlifting team won its seventh straight state title.

Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days