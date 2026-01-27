Records: Mission kidnapping victim was being forced to withdraw $100K from IBC Bank

KRGV photo of Jose Israel Garcia II being arraigned on Jan. 23, 2026 in connection with an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a kidnapping in Mission.

A suspect hospitalized in connection with a Jan. 21 officer-involved shooting in Mission that stemmed from a kidnapping was identified as an “old friend” of the victim, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

The shooting occurred at the IBC Bank at 121 S. Shary Road, and injured a Mission police officer. A second suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jose Israel Garcia II, was arrested following the incident.

Both men had kidnapped the victim and taken him to IBC Bank in an attempt to get him to withdraw $100,000 from his account, the complaint stated. The “old friend” was hospitalized after police said he opened fire on officers. Mission police officers returned fire and struck him multiple times.

The complaint reveals the victim met with the suspected shooter — who was named in the complaint but won’t be identified in this article until he’s been charged — the day before the incident to have dinner with him. Following the dinner, the man took a gun out on the victim and told him there was a “hit on him” for $150,000, the complaint added.

Both men got into the victim’s car, where the victim was told to drive at gunpoint to several different locations.

During the drive, the suspected shooter made multiple calls, and the victim said he heard Garcia on the other end of the line discussing “his family’s safety.”

“Throughout the course, the victim was struck in the head by [the suspect,]” the complaint stated, adding that the victim also had his Rolex and $1,500 stolen from him.

At one point, the alleged shooter FaceTimed Garcia and another individual “regarding the transfer of funds from his cellphone banking applications.”

The two later met with Garcia, who asked the suspect if “he remembered him from when they were juveniles,” and told him he was with “Los Treviños,” a criminal organization within the cartel, the complaint said.

Garcia told both men that there was no hit on the victim, but the suspected shooter said the hit was “coming from this side of the border,” and stated they should go to IBC Bank for money.

After an unsuccessful attempt to get the funds through the bank’s drive-thru, the victim was allowed to get out of the vehicle to make the withdrawal in person while Garcia and the other suspect waited in his vehicle.

“That’s when he immediately called his family to ensure they were safe and then told them to call the police because he had been kidnapped," the complaint said. “The victim stated he proceeded to tell the teller he had been kidnapped… and asked her to lock the front doors and to call police.”

As previously reported, Mission police officers responded to the scene, leading to the shooting.

Garcia was arraigned on Friday on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery and had his bond set at $1 million.

According to the complaint, Garcia told police he had driven from San Antonio to commit the crime, and was pretending to be with the victim's family in case payment was not received.

"Garcia further stated that they attempted multiple times to transfer money and purchase cryptocurrency from the victim's cell phone, however [they] were unsuccessful," the complaint added.

The Mission Police Department confirmed on Monday that the suspected shooter remains hospitalized.