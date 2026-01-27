McAllen hosting 16th annual International CarFest
Over 300 vehicles, ranging from classic, antique, race cars and muscle cars, will be featured during the 16th annual McAllen International CarFest.
The event will take over the McAllen Convention Center from Friday, Jan. 30 to Sunday, Feb. 1.
