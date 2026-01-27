x

McAllen hosting 16th annual International CarFest

6 hours 2 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, January 27 2026 Jan 27, 2026 January 27, 2026 4:44 PM January 27, 2026 in News - Local

Over 300 vehicles, ranging from classic, antique, race cars and muscle cars, will be featured during the 16th annual McAllen International CarFest.

The event will take over the McAllen Convention Center from Friday, Jan. 30 to Sunday, Feb. 1.

Tickets are available online.

