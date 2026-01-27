Investigation underway after Brownsville mobile home fire kills 2 men

Two men died after a fire broke out in a Brownsville home that had no electricity, according to Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon.

The fire happened in the 400 block of North Dakota Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheldon said crews found the bodies after they put out the fire and entered the home. Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

"What we do know at this time is that the home had no permanent power. There are extension cords coming from a neighboring residence, so that's still on being under investigation," Sheldon said.

Multiple agencies are now helping with the investigation, including the Brownsville Police Department, the Cameron County Fire Marshal's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

One neighbor said this community is very close, and the loss is painful for them.

