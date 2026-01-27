Residents in Brownsville neighborhood grieving after mobile home fire kills 2 men

Residents of one Brownsville neighborhood said they are grieving after a mobile home fire killed two of their neighbors.

The fire broke out in the 400 block of North Dakota Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sandra Medrano said the screams she heard, the smell of smoke and the panic that was felt during the fire will linger in everyone’s minds.

“We have united, the neighbors here, we all loved him a lot,” Medrano said.

Medrano said she moved into the neighborhood three years ago, and the people there made her feel like she was a part of a community.

PREVIOUS STORY: Investigation underway after Brownsville mobile home fire kills 2 men

That feeling of community was broken after the deadly fire. The victims will not be identified, as Brownsville fire officials had not notified next of kin as of Tuesday evening.

“We loved him so much, and we are going to miss him so much,” Medrano said. “It's hard.”

It’s a sentiment shared with neighbor Katie Ledesma. She said she woke up to the screams of her neighbor in the middle of the night — screams she will now never forget.

“It hit me that I was hearing the screams, and that broke me,” Ledesma said.

The fire was contained to just one home, but the loss still lingers heavily in the community for a man they remember fondly.

“We miss him so much, we are going to feel his loss heavily,” Medrano said.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon previously said the home had no electricity, and was receiving power from a neighboring home through an extension cord.

Watch the video above for the full story.