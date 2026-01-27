Edinburg High School students experience Navy pilot VR simulator
The first Navy Week is underway in the Rio Grande Valley. The goal is to recruit and educate through various community events.
A school outreach event was held at Edinburg High School. Navy officials brought equipment, including a virtual reality simulation of a Navy pilot.
One student shared what the event means to him.
RELATED STORY: Rio Grande Valley veteran helps launch first-ever Navy Week in the area
"Well, I think it could spark something that you didn't know you had. Like even if it's not for the Navy, even the pull-up bar, the simulations, whatever they had you could find the want to join the military or support your country," Iori Gomez said.
The Navy also brought about 100 sailors, the Navy Band, color guard and navy officials for the events. They'll be going to several other cities and schools across the Valley.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Edinburg native shares her love of dance and...
-
McAllen hosting 16th annual International CarFest
-
Brownsville home where two men died following fire had no electricity, fire...
-
Edinburg High School students experience Navy pilot VR simulator
-
DPS unveils new aircraft hangar in Edinburg
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the...
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View
-
Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night...
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to...