Los Fresnos Hoping Coin Flip Luck Leads to Sweet-16 Success

LA VILLA - The Los Fresnos baseball team started their preparations for the 6A Sweet-16 in La Villa on Tuesday. The artificial surface will be similar to the one they will play on Friday night at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi when they face Round Rock High School in a one-game playoff in the Regional Semifinals.

The Falcons have been riding their ace pitcher Victor Loa throughout the postseason and will send him to the mound Friday to try and lead the Falcons to their first Regional Final in school history.