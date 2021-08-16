Los Fresnos wildlife park offers new learning experience with animals

A new wildlife attraction is opening up in Los Fresnos.

It’s called Fragile Planet Wildlife Park and it gives visitors the chance to directly interact with exotic animals. The park offers a variety of exhibits where you can do much more than just learn about the animals.

“As far as exhibits, we do have our amphibian lab, we have our Marmosets, we have our White Face Kaputchen named Angela, we have our small clawed Asian otters, and we do have our Bactrian camels,” said community outreach coordinator Jorge Moya.

Moya said what they want people to take away from the facility is more than just a pretty photo.

“Our goal is education through interaction,” Moya said. “We want people to learn about these animals and the way people grasp concepts of these animals is by interacting with them and helping create that memory with them.”

All of the animals came from either planned acquisitions or owner surrenders. This means that the park owners were able to give some of these animals a better life than they had before.

The park opens Aug. 23.

Fragile Planet Wildlife Park is located at 34748 FM 24-80 in Los Fresnos. For more information, visit their website at fpwildlifepark.com.