Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visits McAllen as part of campaign bus tour

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick made a short campaign stop in McAllen Wednesday.

The Valley is just one of the 131 stops on his statewide campaign bus tour.

Patrick made a stop at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce. He encouraged all eligible to go out and vote in November.

"I want people in rural Texas to recognize the power of their vote," Patrick said.

While the deadline to register to vote already passed, those who qualify can sign up to vote by mail by Friday, October 28.