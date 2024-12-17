Luigi Mangione has been indicted in New York for murder of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO

Luigi Mangione is escorted from the Blair County Court House in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, after an extradition hearing on December 10. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters via CNN Newsource

Originally Published: 17 DEC 24 15:13 ET

(CNN) — Luigi Mangione has been indicted for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan earlier this month, according to newly released court documents.

Mangione faces an 11-count indictment, including one count of murder in the first-degree and two counts of murder in the second-degree in connection with the fatal shooting of Thompson on December 4, along with other weapon and forgery charges, the indictment says.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Mangione of second-degree murder as a crime of terrorism, according to the indictment.

“This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation,” Bragg said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference. “It incurred in one of the most bustling parts of our city, threatening the safety of local residents and tourists alike, and commuters and business people just starting out on their day.”

The 26-year-old is not going to fight extradition to New York, his lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo told CNN. He is set to appear in a Pennsylvania court for an extradition hearing on Thursday during which a judge will rule on the next steps for him to return to New York to face the indictment.

Mangione faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, if convicted, according to Bragg’s office.

A charge of murder in the first degree is rare because it requires special elements related to the crime to be charged.

Under New York law, murder in the first-degree only applies to a narrow list of aggravating circumstances, including when the victim is a judge, a police officer or a first responder, or when the killing involves a murder-for-hire or an intent to commit terrorism, CNN has reported.

“The unsealing of today’s indictment brings us one step closer to securing justice for Brian Thompson and his family and affirming the primacy of the rule of law in the city of New York,” said NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Investigators in New York believe Mangione, a former high school valedictorian and Ivy League graduate born into a well-to-do family, appeared to be driven by anger against the health insurance industry and “corporate greed,” according to an NYPD intelligence report obtained by CNN.

He’s scheduled to appear at a hearing in Pennsylvania Thursday in response to his petitions for writ of habeas corpus and imposition of bail, court documents show. The habeas corpus petition is a key factor in whether Mangione can be extradited to New York.

