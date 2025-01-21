LUPE protests against Trump's inauguration

The San Juan-based non-profit group La Union del Pueblo Entero marched on Monday to protest President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Members of the civil and immigrant rights group marched from the McAllen Municipal Park to Archer Park as part of their “resistance movement.”

RELATED STORY: Trump, in his inaugural address, rips into the country's past leaders and makes sweeping promises

“We want to show the community that we're here, we're not afraid and we're looking forward to saying no for the next four years,” Lupe Director of Civic Engagement Director Michael Mireles said.

LUPE recently voiced its opposition to Texas’ offer to donate land in Starr County for the creation of a mass deportation facility.

READ MORE: LUPE urging community to sign petition against proposed mass deportation facilities in Starr County