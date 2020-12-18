LUPE provides students with laptops during annual Christmas posada

La Union Del Pueblo Entero handed out toys, games and laptops Friday as part of the organization's annual Christmas posada.

LUPE held a drive-through posada Friday in Alton to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus.

About 150 families received gifts. LUPE provided 60 with laptops to help students with their schoolwork.

