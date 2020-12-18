x

LUPE provides students with laptops during annual Christmas posada

4 hours 41 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, December 18 2020 Dec 18, 2020 December 18, 2020 12:58 PM December 18, 2020 in News - Local
By: Christian Colón

La Union Del Pueblo Entero handed out toys, games and laptops Friday as part of the organization's annual Christmas posada.

LUPE held a drive-through posada Friday in Alton to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus.

About 150 families received gifts. LUPE provided 60 with laptops to help students with their schoolwork.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days