LUPE to host session on mail-in voting
La Union del Pueblo Entero is inviting the public to an informative session to learn about the process of mail-in voting.
The session will provide information and assistance on the mail-in voting application process, according to a news release.
“A lot of folks that we invite to this tell us they had no idea they could vote by mail because they believe that for whatever reason either vote by mail was no longer an option, or is not available anymore,” LUPE Director of Civic engagement Michael Mireles said.
The session is set for Friday, Feb. 9 at the LUPE San Juan office — located at 1601 US-83 BUS — from 1 p.m. through 2:30 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
LUPE to host session on mail-in voting
-
McAllen pharmacy experiencing challenges amid increase in drug prices
-
Brownsville family preparing to receive new home through Habitat for Humanity
-
Peñitas road expansion project completed
-
South Texas Emergency Care Foundation holding 3rd annual Save a Life event
Sports Video
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers Sign to Play College Football
-
PSJA North Quartet Officially Sign to UTRGV Football
-
Maddison Surita Signs Letter of Intent to UT-Austin