LUPE to host session on mail-in voting

La Union del Pueblo Entero is inviting the public to an informative session to learn about the process of mail-in voting.

The session will provide information and assistance on the mail-in voting application process, according to a news release.

“A lot of folks that we invite to this tell us they had no idea they could vote by mail because they believe that for whatever reason either vote by mail was no longer an option, or is not available anymore,” LUPE Director of Civic engagement Michael Mireles said.

The session is set for Friday, Feb. 9 at the LUPE San Juan office — located at 1601 US-83 BUS — from 1 p.m. through 2:30 p.m.